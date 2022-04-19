Dudula Impact on South Africa and Fellow African States

By Ndaba Nhuku | I understand the long raised concerns by South Africans with regards to uncontrolled migration, and inevitably fighting over resources in the country. As in most countries, when govt can not meet the needs of its local populace, politicians quickly whisper that it’s because of too many immigrants. Govt incompetence and inefficiency and corruption are blamed on immigrants. We have seen it globally, all over Africa, Europe, US and UK. In Britain, Brexit was so toxic it was all about immigrants. South Africa is no exception and to worsen it, it is unable to control its borders. It’s a huge country surrounded by poorer nations who for decades have some of their populations esp Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, work in its mining and agricultural and construction industries.

As political and economic situations deteriorated in SADC and beyond, it was inevitable thst most people from as far as Nigeria, Somalia, DRC, Ghana etc also headed for the African economic giant. Under Nelson Mandela, it became Rainbow democracy, the envy of many corrupt and deteriorating African States. SA failed to manage the migration. Corruption in its Hone Affairs and Border points worsened the situation.

For as little as a R100 bribe, anyone could become a citizen, even get fake IDS, or enter the country. This is what happens when civil servants in critical departments are underpaid. Consequently foreigners numbers increased with worsening political and economic situations in neighbouring countries. The SA govt, coupled by high ranking officials corruption snd incompetence, was inevitably unable to meet the needs of its restless but ever aggressive population. Many South African politicians including their current president have made toxic speeches directed at foreigners as unwanted criminals making life harder for the govt snd local populations. Foreigners counter argue thst they helped liberate South Africa and in the process damaged their national economies. Resources in terms of houses and unemployment became major sources of tension between locals and poor black foreigners. The white and black elites are far detached and scot-free in their expensive gated leafy suburbs. Brutal xenophobic incidents targeted the black poor foreigners in high density areas where they live with poor black locals. Necklacing which was introduced during the liberation era as a political tool to stop liberation betrayal; the burning of someone to death with a car tyre around their neck, was transfered to xenophobia. Recently a Zimbabwean was burned alive till he died. This is after Dudula, a growing SA outfit of youngesters whose thrust is to ensure that all black foreigners leave SA, had found him without SA documentation they demanded. Although roundly condemned by most notable SA and foreigners, this was a high profile incident for Dudula and it seems to motivate the outfit. The group had been up and down threatening foreigners and ensuring there is no peace. The outfit has totally ignored all other races and only targeted fellow black people especially Zimbabweans yet most Chinese and Asians illegal immigrants. It has completely ignored the fact that billions are corruptly externalised by corporates and rich individuals yet focuses on waiters, vendors and small African businesses. The outfits anger is typically what is witnessed globally; targeting the poorest and most vulnerable immigrants. Ironically, in SA this has the support of the white community who apartheid govt, black SA and neighbouring States fought against.

Impact on SA

The group d allegedly supported and funded by silent white communities. Its also allegedly supported by high ranking ANC members who are against foreigners who for obvious reasons can not go publicly about it. ANC support is dwindling and can worsen if it seems to be supporting or protecting foreigners. This is why no robust condemnation of Dudula has come from the liberation party. ANC is cared to lose the little support it still enjoys. Dudula has inevitable eaten into a chunk of Malema supporters who detest foreigners.

Inevitable, all foreigners are walking kf egg shells knowing the govt doesn’t want them, and they have a violent outfit to dodge daily. They are anxious and an anxious workforce is unproductive. Foreigners provide a huge percentage of cheap SA labour. Their restlessness affects the economy.

Xenophobic incidents and Dudula outfit conduct will no doubt affect investor confidence and expertise labour force. Without any shroud of doubt, most educated Zimbabweans are in strategic positions within the economy of SA, in the banking, insurance, brewery, estate, educational, local government and construction industries. Their sudden departure as demanded by Dudula will destroy the SA economy. The poor ones struggle in poor townships where Dudula is giving them sleepless nights. Flight of economy and workforce is unavoidable. Many skilled workers move to more welcoming countries where their skills are in demand. Investors start externalising their funds fearing the impact of an unsettled socio-economic environment.

Dudula activities will make some indivi leave SA and return to their countries.

Dudula weakens SA security agencies and empowers gangsters. A precedent has been set. ANC has historically outsourced its liberation activities to young people as was the case with “making SA ungovernable” during the liberation struggle. The adverse effects of that outsourcing are still seen in the uncontrollable behavout of school pupils in most SA schools.

Impact on fellow African States

Without any doubt, Duduala and xenophobia mar relations between SA and other Africans. So far Nigeria has had a strong voice urging the SA govt to stop xenophobia against Nigerian citizens.

SA was one of the last few nations to gain independence through support front line States, SADC neighbouring countries. They were hit harder and sabotaged by the then well equipped SA security forces. These States are appalled when they see their citizens burned alive. SA has no excuse and SADC ations’ collective silence is only temporarily not to upset the economic giantas they watch how it will resolve the issues. However SA is equally blaming its neighbours like Zim and Mozambique for bad political and economic management that caused huge populations to relocate and resettle in SA. SA resources are suffocated. Diplomacy in the region is stsnding on egg shells. Noone has guts to tell the other the truth. South Africa has failed to control its borders and now relies on gangsters to do immigration and police duties. Neighbouring countries are haply their restive populations are giving then breathing space whilst far away in SA.

SA investments and citizens in other Africa will soon be under threat. Last xenophobic incidents saw Nigerians threaten SA investments in Nigeria. That can be contagious and happen a over Africa. Other govts will keep a blind eye just like SA is doing now. SA is the largest trader for nearly all countries in the region; this can now be affected easily as interborder road networks and IT communication have improved significantly obl er the last few years.

Therefore the impact of Dudula cam.neber be undermined or minimised. Its a force to reckon with but needs to let the immigration and police fo their mandated roles. Outsourcing such sensitive issues to gangsters leads to chaos and can be fatal as we have recently seen with the brutal murder of Zimbabwean, Elvis Nyathi. This affects investor confidence and causes the workforce to underperform.

Dudula activities will deter some people who were thinking of trekking to SA; it’s no longer worthy it, economically and politically its dangerous as immigrants are not welcome at all. Dudula’ s hidden hands of support by the elite have extinguished the once envisaged borderless SADC. On the other hand, SA remains a dreamland for the very poor who feel they have nothing to lose and will steal hunt for its long heralded treasures in the form of untamed employment or business opportunities. Dudula may find itself fighting an unwinnable war at the risk of forcing the ANC to act against its funders and silent supporters.

Possible Solutions

SADC and all African States reflect and deal with governance issues. Election results must be accepted and polotifal violence must be stopped. Each country must improve its economy to meets basic needs of contemporary society.

SADC must strive for being borderless.

States must nkt outsource even discreetly their duties to gangsters like Dudula and Border Gezi.

The masses must realise they are the ones of politicians, and their unity can make or destroy a govt.

SA must consider properly dealing with immigration issues and not be reactionary to placate voters.

African govts must be frank with each other and tell when things are bad; SA has been keeping Zanu in power by not telling it the truth.

The masses must not be abused for selfish gains by gangsters and politicians.

