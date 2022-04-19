Elvis Nyathi Murder: 14 Arrested

Fourteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot outside Johannesburg earlier this month.

They were set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Nyathi died a cruel death when a vigilante group stormed him home purportedly seeking for undocumented persons they were accusing of snatching locals’ jobs.

He was buried in Bulawayo this past week.

His killing received wide condemnation from both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the area following the killing and protests.

