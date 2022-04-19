Mnangagwa Spooks Attempt To Abduct Makomborero Haruzivishe

Tinashe Sambiri|Suspected government agents attempted to abduct Citizens’ Coalition For Change’s Makomborero Haruzivishe on Monday night.

According to CCC spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, members of the public rescued Mako from the abduction attempt.

Mahere wrote on Twitter:

This is the video showing the attempt to unlawfully arrest

@MakomboreroH

The unidentified men in plainclothes had a white Nissan hardbody with no plates. His left hand is badly swollen and numb after they tried to handcuff him. He was saved by members of the public

🟡This is the video showing the attempt to unlawfully arrest @MakomboreroH. The unidentified men in plainclothes had a white Nissan hardbody with no plates. His left hand is badly swollen and numb after they tried to handcuff him. He was saved by members of the public. pic.twitter.com/aqM6EW1KKZ — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) April 18, 2022

In a statement CCC blamed Zanu PF agents for the attack:

Abduction on Independence Day.

CIO abduction resisted as they had been deployed to secretly abduct Makomborero Haruzivishe disguised as an arrest.

Thanks to the public that remained resolute to defend Haruzivishe from being abducted by the state mercenaries.

Nobody deserves this in their own country or even outside their own countries of citizenship.

Ironically, this happens on Independence Day.

