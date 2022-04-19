ZBC Mocks Mwonzora

Spread the love

By-The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, ZBC has mocked MDC-T President, Douglas Mwonzora, who recently got votes in the March 26 local government elections by calling him the leader of the country’s biggest opposition political party.

In a tweet, Tuesday ZBC, pictured Mwonzora attending the country’s 42 Uhuru celebrations in Bulawayo Monday.

Tweeted ZBC: Leader of the biggest opposition party in Zimbabwe spotted next to Linda during the just ended Independence Day celebrations. A GNU is on the cards.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...