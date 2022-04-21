Auxillia Mnangagwa Forces ZRP Cops To Abandon Daily Duties, Attend Own Event

Tinashe Sambiri| Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa on Thursday forced ZRP cops in Masvingo Province to abandon their daily duties to attend a health programme she facilitated.

Mrs Mnangagwa was at Masvingo Polytechnic on Thursday where she addressed a health forum.

Impeccable sources have pointed out that Mrs Mnangagwa is already campaigning for her husband, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who faces a daunting task as he seeks to maintain a firm grip on power.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mrs Mnangagwa caused a rare traffic jam in the city of Masvingo as cops were forced to control the movement of vehicles to facilitate her passage.

A source at Benjamin Burombo Building said :

” You see this woman is not a government official but she is being escorted by State security agents.

She personally ordered police officers to abandon their duties to attend her event.

Mrs Mnangagwa is worse than Grace Mugabe. She is arrogant and emotional.”

The source added: ” So Mrs Mnangagwa forced police officers to attend her event because members of the public snubbed the event.”

