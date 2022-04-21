Baby Carrying Zim Woman Drowns In Limpopo

By- An Unidentified woman drowned together with her 11-month-old baby while she was allegedly trying to cross the Limpopo River to enter Zimbabwe at an illegal entry point.

In a statement, ZRP said the woman was being assisted by some men who immediately vanished when the woman drowned.

Reads the police statement on the case:

The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which a foreign national and her 11 months old baby drowned along Limpopo River, Beitbridge on 21/04/22 while being assisted to illegally cross the border into Zimbabwe by some men who were using a boat which then capsized.

