Biti Blasts Mnangagwa Regime

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa will never repent.

This was said by Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti following the attempt by suspected government agents to abduct Makomborero Haruzivishe.

According to Hon Biti, Mr Mnangagwa’s administration has no respect for fundamental human rights.

“The latest attempt to kidnap

@MakomboreroH

is proof beyond reasonable doubt that the Mnangwagwa regime is an incorrigible regime with no respect of human rights.

It will never reconcile itself to the vision of a stable peaceful United democratic free Zimbabwe.The Zim we all want,” Hon Biti argued.

Prominent human rights defender Takudzwa Ngadziore also condemned the abduction attempt.

“It’s NOT YET UHURU

The headmaster’s of chaos & masters of darkness have once again tried to abduct my brother @MakomboreroH Even when it’s Independence Day, they’ve no shame. He spent more than 10 months Pre-Trial detention which is illegal & now this ?”

