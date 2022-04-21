Jabulani Sibanda Blasts Zanu PF

By- Zanu-PF chairman for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Jabulani Sibanda has admitted that Zanu PF was responsible for the problems Zimbabwe is facing.

Sibanda told the state media in an interview on the sidelines of the 42nd main Independence Day celebrations held at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday, Sibanda said Zanu PF continues to make the same mistakes that destroyed the country.

“After 42 years of self-rule, you can see where our country is coming from and where it is going. I accept there are problems in our nation like any other nation. Some of our problems could have been avoided and can still be avoided now.

“I am asking all those responsible for our problems, be it in the opposition or in our party, Zanu-PF or in Government to just check yourself. Ask yourself what is it that you have done to improve the welfare of our people, to remove vices like tribalism, regionalism and other unnecessary differences,” said Sibanda.

He said corruption was a cancer that destroys the country while also delaying the development of the revolution.

“To those among us, especially those in Government, that are involved in corruption that destroys our country, that delays the development of our revolution, I am saying to you, one day you will stand before the people to answer for your deeds,” said Sibanda.

