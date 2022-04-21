Mudiwa Was Boring And Political At Zimpraise HICC – Chaurura

A critic has written in over the just ended Zimpraise show at the HICC. Florence Chaurura said among other things that, the rapper, Mudiwa Hood was boring and political. She announced on her Facebook handle saying in full:

I did not give you feedback of the event at HICC by Zimpraise… I must say I was seriously left DISSAPOINTED and hoping for more … The issue being that I had been at the same place for gospel concert main player being Sinach from Nigeria… When I bought my ticket it was the Sinach show that had given me the re-assurance to go back …

Zimpraise dissapointed badly ..

– they were seriously disorganized..one could tell from how they had started the show..

They started at 1750hrs which was late ..their flier said doors open 4pm whatever that meant I don’t know…

They dragged Jona Chivasa to open the show as a forebearer . This was clearly unplanned

The MC showed us they did not have a program in place by the way they were having hiccups

The choir wore black tshirts and jeans which was so unpleasant to watch …

They plugged in Mudiwa Wood who was also just but boring and political

They sung old songs which I did not mind but it became a praise and worship session ..

They brought in Jah Prayzah but managed to kill his two songs ..I was frustrated…

I could carry on but let me tell you that I paid $20 to go and watch a praise team sing for me…

The act of crucifixion was full of falsehood …

JOSEPH MADZIYIRE this was epic failure .If you don’t let the choir evolve I hate saying that this is the end of Zimpraise…..

