PYCD: Zimbabweans Should Be The Greatest Beneficiaries Of Natural Resources

Spread the love

Platform for Youth and Community Development Trust (PYCD) joins all progressive and patriotic sons and daughters in the country and those scattered throughout the world, in commemorating our hard fought and deserved independence @42.

The 2022 celebrations are being held under the theme: ” Zim @42-leaving no one and no place behind” PYCD acknowledges that Zimbabwe has come a long way, having to fight for socio-economic and political independence from the jaws of a determined regime that was not only powerful but also brutal and selfish.

Independence was earned through the resilience, selflessness and sacrifice by our freedom fighters and liberation war heroes both living and dead.

PYCD appeals to the present regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to defend our heritage by ensuring that Zimbabweans are made the greatest beneficiaries of our abundant natural resources in the country that anchors our economy.

We observe and notice the tendency by some sections of our society who are not ashamed to mimick the coloniser by promoting corrupt and selfish activities that are meant to displace communities and villagers from their communal land under the disguise of Zimbabwe being open for business.

Zimbabweans will be mobilised to resist recolonisation at 42 years after independence. PYCD is charmed by the promises of devolution as pronounced in the Zimbabwean Constitution adopted in 2013.

Zimbabwe will be a great nation if allowed to decentralise and empower local government structurers and stakeholders, that are working as organic agents for genuine community development.

The recent licensing of community radio initiatives by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) to communities once considered remote, is a step in the right direction.

PYCD takes this opportunity of the 2022 commemorations to urge young people especially, to embrace the values planted by the liberation struggle which are peace, love, unity, selfisness and sacrifice.

These are enduring values that builds and sustains a self believing nation. PYCD observes that there is now dearth of a common purpose and vision for Zimbabwe, the basis for challenging all stakeholders like the traditional leadership and the church to converge and confront the political leadership to reflect on the need to consider the benefits of dialogue and nation building ahead of egoism and selfishness.

The 2022 theme of the year on leaving noone behind will only be achieved through consensus building.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...