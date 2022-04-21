We Have Generational Duty To Rebuild Nation- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Young people have a generational duty to rebuild the nation, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Citing individuals like Joshua Nkomo, Josiah Magama Tongogara, among other fallen heroes of the liberation struggle, President Chamisa pointed out that every generation has an obligation to fight for transformation.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“These were men on a mission.

We have a generational duty to make this beautiful ZIMBABWE #1 great and prosperous.#OurZimbabwe.”

