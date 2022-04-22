Budiriro Man Nabbed Over R_ape

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Budiriro has reported that it has arrested a 37 year old man for rape after he sexually assaulted his 19 year old friend.

According to the police, the suspect lured the victim to his office by asking her to collect some money to buy some shoes on the 11th of this month before raping her.

The woman reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the suspect.

In a related incident, the police have also reported that on the 20th of April 2020 at about 1500hours, a Dzivarasekwa woman (18) was raped by an unknown man at a secluded dumpsite near Dzivarasekwa High School, Harare.

The suspect is said to have grabbed the complainant’s arm, tripped her down before raping her once.

Meanwhile, on the above date at about 0500 hours, a Harare woman (39) was dragged into a maize field and raped by an unknown suspect along Crowborough Road, Warren Park near Mereki Shops whilst looking for transport to the CBD.

The ZRP urges women to avoid going into private or secluded places for meetings or interactions with people who end up abusing them.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...