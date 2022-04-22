Zim’s First Black Owned Car Manufacturer Seeks Partnership To Sustain Mureza Auto Vision

By A Correspondent| Mureza Auto, prided as Africa’s first black-owned vehicle manufacturer has sent out an open invitation for investors to join in partnering in the vision to make a sustainable automotive brand on the continent.

The company’s CEO and co-founder Tatenda Mungofa has revealed an update on a number of developments and activations which Mureza Auto has embarked on since breaking out into the market.

“We are really excited and humbled by the strides we have made in building a lasting legacy for Africa and the automotive industry. We have been steadily working on executing strategies to increase our production and viability and this includes acquisition of production land in Zimbabwe and South Africa and inroads into other territories such as the UAE, UK and other strategic markets,” said Mungofa.

Mureza Auto first hit the automotive market as Africa’s newest player in 2019 and announced its range of sedans, trucks and SUVs built with an eye on durability and adaptation to various terrains.

“Our vision is driven to succeed by meticulous planning and the solid support from all partners and investors in various stages to bring this proudly African brand to the world and become a competitive player on the global stage,” said Tatenda Mungofa.

“We call on all investors to join us in this journey and will be expanding more on our vision and plans on 29 May as part of our scheduled events and activations this year.”

Mureza Auto will be hosting an Investor Seminar at Maksure Insurance in Waterfall on 29 May 2022.

A virtual login and livestream of the event will be held on digital platforms for those who are in other parts of the world, as they roll out the immediate projects.

The company has commenced production and pre-sales for its leading range such as the Prim8, Athlete and Tusker models and establishments of various production sites.

Mureza Auto has been widely received and lauded as an innovation master class and extensively reported on https://youtu.be/Q9JdvB9pa8I

Mureza Auto’s invitation for investors come at a time when they have acquired 150 hectares in Zimbabwe in Belvedere and industrial hub Beatrice for establishment of production and assembly plants.

The move is seen as a huge endorsement of the market possibilities and projected to empower and boost the auto industry in the country and presents an opportunity for Zimbabwean investors to partake in the project.

They have also acquired further land in South Africa and are in advanced stages of preparation to further open sites and offices in Iran, the Americas, Australia and Japan, among other territories.

Mureza Auto has become one of the significant key marks of African excellence in recent memory and continues to fly the flag with business inroads and innovation around the world.

