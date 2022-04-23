Full Text: July Moyo Ambushes CCC Councillors

ALL CHAIRPERSONS

EFFECT OF BY-ELECTION RESULTS ON COUNCIL STRUCTURES

The above matter refers.

Reference is made to the just recently concluded By-Elections conducted by ZEC wherein the results have been announced.

As I congratulate the new Councillors who have been elected, may I take this opportunity to remind councils that this was not a general election and as such the sitting Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons of Committees and their deputies remain as constituted prior to the By-Election.

In terms of Section 114 of the Local Government Laws Amendment Act Number 8 of 2016, a Mayor, Deputy Mayor or Councillor can only be removed from his position through an independent tribunal or through Section 129 of the Constitution. You are therefore advised that your councils cannot reconstitute the leadership architecture in place unless there is a vacancy.

Be guided accordingly

