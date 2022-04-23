“We Are Not Harbouring A Fugitive”: Ramaphosa Speaks On Ian Khama

By A Correspondent- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his country is not seen as habouring a fugitive after former Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has been holed up in the neighbouring country since November 2021 saying he fears persecution, even assassination, by his successor should he return home.

Ramaphosa said his counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is on a state visit to South Africa, told him that charges have been preferred against former President Ian Khama but South Africa is not harboring any fugitive because Khama is in the country on a private state visit and not as an asylum seeker.

Khama was summoned to appear in court on Thursday in connection with unlawful possession of firearms. The case is said to have happened in 2016.

Botswana and South Africa enjoy solid and warm relations,

