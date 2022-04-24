PICTURES: Apostle Chiwenga And Togolese Pastor Announce: We’re Your Mothers | TRUTH or SATANIC NONSENSE?

What's wrong with 'Apostle' Talent Chiwenga calling himself a woman like the famous Togolese pastor who's gone viral? | SUNDAY DEBATE | 'I am your mother, pray for me, the man of God that I may not he tempted,' says Chiwenga pic.twitter.com/QrrfB6K9oe — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 24, 2022

EVIDENCE “YOUR MOTHER” TALENT CHIWENGA IS JUST A “KOMBAI TIROVE” AGENT.

PICTURES: Apostle Chiwenga And Togolese Pastor Announce: We're Your Mothers | TRUTH or UTTER NONSENSE? https://t.co/pmxNjLc8Y3 pic.twitter.com/u3bui1fp9y — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 24, 2022

By Howard Nyoni | Is criticising Emmanuel Makandiwa or Emmerson Mnangagwa the signature that Chiwenga is your mother?

Tinashe Jonas was even clearer than Talent Chiwenga’s convenient chatter against Mnangagwa and Makandiwa, and Jonas continued for 3 years running, until the opportune moment arrived to drop the masses into the ditch. There are 107 other agents planted by the ZNA to conveniently criticise Emmerson Mnangagwa…This Talent Chiwenga is one of them: he gathers people around through populistic statements (40y old president, etc etc) people want to hear, only to throw them into a ditch when it comes to the final direction they just take; (Chigubhu chiririkusukwa…

vaMnangagwa havana kutuma maSoldier kundopfuuura vanhu, Jehovah vakandiudza ini….. it doesn’t matter which President we have, all we want is peace…”

Is Talent Chiwenga a real community leader and not a Kombai Tirove agent like he did on his own church members in Harare on 21 Sept 2018, popping out to defend the same police officers who beat up his followers?

Is such a person who lies like this of God or they are in fact of Satan Mnangagwa?

In the last 4 years, there are many times Chiwenga has openly defended Mnangagwa more clearer than Makandiwa, Magaya, Guti, have ever done.

He said “vaMnangagwa didn’t send or deploy 1 August 2018 soldiers,” a statement which itself is the most criminal utterance in Africa, because the opposite, having been witnessed on live ZBC TV, it only serves to shield the man who’s killed more blacks (30,000 plus) than apartheid SA, and it weakens the court cases of those who are still at suing Mnangagwa over it. Protected the ZRP cops who assaulted his own church members on 21 Sept 2018. The 40y old Presidential contestant can no longer be president as predicted by Chiwenga’s own 2014 prophecy because the vessel is still being washed. Again this is very criminal because it only strengthens the coup that Mnangagwa committed in 2018 against Nelson Chamisa. Saying Chamisa’s party is only interested in positions; it doesn’t matter which president we have in Zimbabwe, all we want to see is peace.

YOU NEED TO DO SOME LEARNING ABOUT MILITARY INTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS, AND DISCOVER THAT TALENT CHIWENGA IS NOT YOUR MOTHER!

