Undertaker Buries ZPC Kariba

Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari bagged his first win as Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, a 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium today.

Youth team graduate Tinotenda Musariranwa’s solitary strike was all Madamburo needed to collect maximum points in Kariba.

The win will be music to the ears of Mwaruwari, who drew his first two matches in the Ngezi dugout.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn returned to the top of the table after a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo City.

Yadah beat Tenax 3-1 at Sakubva, while Harare City and Black Rhinos played out a goalless draw at the National Sports Stadium.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

