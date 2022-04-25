15 Highlanders Supporters Arrested Over Mandava Stadium Violence

By- Police in Zvishavane have arrested 15 people in connection with public violence that erupted at the weekend at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane, when FC Platinum Football Club hosted Highlanders Football club in a Premier League Soccer Match.

Below is a full police statement detailing the violence:

The match started at 1500 hours and about 1 200 fans were in attendance. Members from DUB, SU, CID and Canine were on deployment under Zvishavane DHQ Operation Order Number 13/22.

In the 81st minute, FC Platinum was awarded a penalty and Highlanders players led by Peter Muduwa shirt number 21 disputed the decision.

Supporters on the Eastern stand who were predominantly in black and white regalia and supporting Highlanders reacted to the penalty decision by throwing missiles in the form of water bottles and stones into the pitch toward players, match officials and the police that had formed a barricade forcing the match officials to stop the match.

The rowdy supporters moved in, scaled the perimeter fence and charged toward the police who retreated to allow the Highlanders captain, Highlanders marshals and the police command to intervene with dialogue. The mediation took about 20 minutes.

As the Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda, marshals and the police were engaging with the Highlanders supporters to calm down, the Highlanders Team manager Vezigama Dlodlo [NFPK] withdrew the captain and when the players were about to resume playing, the Highlanders supporters became more provoked and the situation degenerated into violence.

The Highlanders supporters intensified throwing missiles, invaded the pitch and tore advertisement billboards.

They also started throwing missiles at FC Platinum supporters on the western grandstand.

One Police Dog Ceaser, number PD1215 on deployment from Gweru Canine was struck by a stone. The Police Dog sustained minor injuries and is limping.

FC platinum team bus, Scania, green in colour registration mark FC Plats was struck with a stone on its right side window panel. It was parked behind the VIP grandstand.

The bus sustained a shattered right side window panel consisting of a large hole in the middle of the panel. ZRP Zvishavane RRB number 5068641 refers.

Upon realising that the situation was getting out of hand, police created escape routes on the eastern, western and main gates and repelled the advancing mob with tear smoke after dialogue had failed and the threat was increasing.

After having been driven out of the stadium, the Highlanders supporters went on terrorising motorists from the stadium up to the CBD.

In the CBD, a Blue Horizon bus registration number AEG 1054 being driven by Christopher Mutupo a male aged 42 years Nr 83-098612C-83 of 6256 Chikanga township, Mutare and plying the Bulawayo-Chiredzi route was struck by a stone seemingly by the Highlanders supporters heading towards Bulawayo.

The bus sustained a shattered right side window panel. Value damaged to be established. ZRP Zvishavane RRB number 5068639 refers.

No causalities were recorded as the mob was repelled by Police with tear smoke.

A total of 15 accused persons were arrested and detained for “disorderly conduct as defined in section 41 of the Criminal law [Codification and Reform] Chapter 9.23. ZRP Zvishavane 1049/22-1063/22 refers. See Annexture “A” attached.

Investigations are in progress.

ZRP ZVISHAVANE DISTRICT HEADQUARTERS

