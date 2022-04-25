Bus Operators Plead With ZACC To Arrest Real Criminals

Bus operators have challenged the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to deal with some soldiers, police officers and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers who are allegedly facilitating the smuggling of goods instead of arresting “soft” targets.

This comes after ZACC impounded nine buses during the ongoing blitz against smuggling.

One of the bus operators, who declined to be named, told NewsDay that one of the buses impounded by ZACC was an inter-city bus operating between Beitbridge and Harare. Said the bus operator:

My bus was caught in that blitz operates from Dulivhadzimo bus terminus in Beitbridge and not across the border.

Obviously, most of our clients are people from South African trips, but it is not my duty to ask for a declaration form.

We simply load the goods on the bus and whether these people have gone through the border to declare their goods is not our business as bus operators. After all, we hear these people pay soldiers and police to cross with their stuff. ZACC is coming to the soft target; it should be dealing with soldiers, police and other security agents who are facilitating this smuggling. How do the goods cross where these officers are patrolling? That is where ZACC should be probing.

The contraband found on the buses included an assortment of alcoholic drinks, blankets, bags containing new clothes, shoes, washing powder and energy drinks.

Meanwhile, ZACC spokesperson John Makamure said those bus operators whose buses were impounded can argue their cases in court.-newsday

