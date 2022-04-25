Rosemary Mukogo Appointed PSC Commissioner

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Rosemary Rubvumo Mukogo as a commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC) with effect from 1 May 2022.

Mugoko’s appointment was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda in a statement on Friday.

He said Mukogo has over 30 years of experience operating at strategic levels both in the public and private sectors.

Mukogo served Government in the then Ministry of Trade and Commerce and rose to the post of under-secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

She was subsequently appointed the chief executive of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

n the private sector, Mugoko was an executive director of Air Harbour Technologies.

Since 2001, Mukogo served on boards in both public and private sector institutions including Zimbabwe Newspapers Group, and the Zimbabwe Council for Tourism.

She has also served on the boards of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority, Forestry Commission of Zimbabwe, Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, Zimref Gold (Pvt) Ltd and Mosioa Tunya (Pvt) Ltd.

Mukogo is a holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.

She also holds post-graduate qualifications in Environmental Economics and Policy Analysis from Harvard University.

