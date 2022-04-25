SADC Mourns SA Flood Victims

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has commiserated with South Africa following the loss of hundreds of lives and destruction of infrastructure due to floods in KwaZulu Natal Province.

In a statement, President of Malawi and SADC chairperson Lazarus Chakwera said SADC stands with South Africa as the country makes effort to recover from the natural disaster. Chakwera said:

SADC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of the Republic of South Africa and the bereaved families and wishes those injured a quick recovery.

SADC stands in solidarity with the Government of South Africa and those affected by this disaster, as they undertake efforts to recover from the impacts of this disaster.

I wish to commend the Government of the Republic of South Africa and all those supporting the Government’s efforts for the unwavering dedication to saving lives and helping those affected by the disaster.

May I also call upon all our stakeholders and partners, within and beyond the region, to continue to support the recovery efforts, and provide the humanitarian assistance that is urgently required while also supporting the Government to build back better.

He also urged SADC countries to put in place measures that will reduce the effects of climate change on the region. Said Chakwera:

May I also call upon the SADC Member States to continue to put in place measures to scale up the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030) by strengthening early warning capacities and capabilities, ensuring preparedness and enhanced resilience, while also promoting sustainable utilisation of the environment including reforestation and afforestation, as environmental integrity is critical for regulating and reducing the impacts of climate change and floods.

This should be coupled with our regional efforts to expeditiously operationalise and adequately resource regional coordination mechanisms to ensure coordinated efforts in dealing with natural and manmade disasters moving forward.

Heavy rains caused massive floods and landslides that killed more than 400 people in South Africa over a week ago.

Families have begun to hold funerals for those who died in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal but others are still searching for loved ones.

