3 Men Kill Themselves

THREE men are suspected to have committed suicide in separate incidents in unclear circumstances in Harare and Bulawayo while another man has also been arrested on allegations of killing his wife following a misunderstanding in Centenary as murder cases rise countrywide.

The man from Centenary Edward Chizombe (32) struck his wife with a log several times all over her body and she died on the spot.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“On April 24, 2022, police in Centenary arrested Edward Chizombe aged 32 for murder after he fatally assaulted wife Cathrine Masiye aged 45 at Mwedziwendira Village, Chief Makope, Cheweshe on April 23, 2022.

“The suspect struck the victim with a log several times all over the body after a misunderstanding,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Khumalo recorded a sudden death incident which occurred along Sadie Avenue Park View, Bulawayo where a body of a man was found hanging from a tree last Friday. Police did not observe any visible injuries on the body.

Similarly, on Sunday police in Waterfalls also attended a sudden death scene in Retreat Farm, Harare where a body of another man was found hanging from a tree. No visible marks were noted on the body.

“On April 24, 2022, police in West Commonage recorded another sudden death report which occurred at Silver Crescent premises in Bulawayo where a man’s body was found hanging from a tree. Police did not observe any injuries on the body,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Avondale recorded a murder case where Wayne Darimani (41) fatally assaulted his brother Leonard Karombo (46) after a misunderstanding at a drinking binge at Lagoon shops.

Darimani is alleged to have pushed the victim and he fell down becoming unconscious. The victim was taken to hospital where his condition deteriorated until he passed on.

In Mbare, police in Matapi are also investigating a sudden death incident which occurred at an open ground adjacent to Chishawasha Flats, Mbare last Wednesday were a body of a man adult was found lying on the ground.

Police did not observe any visible injuries on the body and it was conveyed to Sally Mugabe Hospital for post-mortem.

Asst Comm Nyathi said in Chitungwiza, police are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred near Katanga Bar in St Mary’s, where a 38-year-old suspect shot a complainant aged 24 on the neck after a misunderstanding.

Police have since recovered the Star pistol with a magazine of eight rounds and referred the victim to Chitungwiza Hospital for treatment.

In Mabelreign, police are investigating a case of infanticide which occurred at RBZ Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, where a body of a day-old female infant was found dumped outside a precast wall. Herald

