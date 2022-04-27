Cartoon : Economy Thrashes Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi has mocked the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa over frantic attempts to rig the economy.

Despite Mr Mnangagwa’s empty bravado, the economy is dwindling with each passing day.

Commenting on the pathetic state of the economy, Mahere said:

“Economy haina chitsotsi. Njuga dzarema…”

“Vakamboti heee mapera, hamuna plan. Now moto urikubvira and they want to direct which log goes where. Hanzi furidzai makadai moto wenyu unyatsobvira.”

