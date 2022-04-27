Deborah Fraser Asks For Prayers

By A Correspondent- Veteran gospel singer Dr Deborah Fraser, who is now using a wheelchair for mobility, has pleaded with South Africa to pray for her because of her illness.

Dr Deborah Fraser (56) has had diabetes for many years now and she revealed that this could be why she is now in a wheelchair. From February to March 2021, she was hospitalised after falling ill on her way to a gig at Klerksdorp in the North West.

I was unconscious, even the artists that came there said I should be transported to hospital. I still cannot walk. I think it’s because I was in bed for a long time, but I don’t know for sure. It’s stressful to live a life that you’re not used to. I’m asking for love, I’m asking for prayers.

The gospel doyen shed more light on her immobility:

I went to different doctors and they said it does happen and it’s just a matter of time, so I am waiting for that. It will take time for me to go back to walking. If there isn’t a major problem. They have to check it thoroughly. If nobody is supporting me and I don’t walk slow, I fall. Even the way you place me on a couch, you need to be careful. I can’t walk alone and can’t try to walk because I lose direction. When I have to go to the left I go to the right and vice versa. I get dizzy

Dr Fraser said despite being in the wheelchair, she would not drop the microphone and stop singing. She added that her voice and hands are not affected, so she will continue singing.

