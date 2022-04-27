My Wife Bashed Me With A Spoon

When the former ZB Bank chief executive Ronald Mutandagayi (59) was filmed by his step daughter bashing his wife last year, the video whichquickly went viral, 2 months police charges against him.

'DELETE THIS VIDEO,' Ronald Mutandagayi's family backers have demanded, saying they are concerned of the reputation damage to the ZB bank CEO. ZRP Cops today arrested Loveness Mutandagayi. "The police, my dad pulled a fast one on her. Obviously paid them," said the 16y old daught pic.twitter.com/Jih9bmWlaC — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 9, 2021

The ex-CEO has since dragged his wife to court, accusing her of perpetrating domestic violence, after earlier saying he the footage was old and lacks full context.

ZBBank CEO, Ronald Mutandagayi, assaulting his wife in front of daughter, 16. FULL INTERVIEW ON https://t.co/eY98GsdO0a pic.twitter.com/LPMtIOC0eg — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 8, 2021

Mutandagayi, whose video of him bashing his wife, Loveness (48) went viral last year, is accusing her of assaulting him with a wooden spoon and unlawfully disposing of their property worth US$100 000.

Last year, Mutandagayi issued a statement saying:

“I have noted with regret that there is video footage circulating on social media suggesting that I assaulted my estranged wife. Whilst the circumstances of the event cannot be attributed to me alone, it is important in that regard to put the record straight.

“The unfortunate circumstances surrounding the incident occurred on 2 January 2021 after three consecutive days of severe assault and harassment on my person. It is surprising that only two months later is when such footage is issued. The bona fides of such action is questionable.

“Further, it is regrettable that the video footage only shows a certain portion of the incident obviously meant to sell a certain narrative. Nonetheless, I am mindful of my right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Since the matter is currently pending before the Courts, I shall let the law take its course.”

Loveness appeared before magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti and was remanded to May 17 for trial on free bail.

The State alleges that between January 14 and 28 this year, Loveness disposed of the couple’s property worth US$100 000, taking advantage of the complainant’s poor health.

The State alleges that the couple’s domestic worker confirmed to him that his wife had taken a number of household items.

It is alleged that Loveness bashed Mutandagayi with a wooden spoon after confronting him over a missing car steering wheel.

Mutandagayi later locked himself in a room. Loveness allegedly instructed one Samantha Mamvura to capture the fight with her husband on video.

It is alleged that their relationship turned hostile, prompting the banker to seek alternative accommodation.

While he was away, Loveness disposed of more household property worth US$95 000.

