Robbers Who Robbed, Drugged, R_aped Pastor Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- A United Methodist Church pastor was allegedly robbed, drugged and gang-raped by four men from Epworth who had broken into her house in Dema in September 2021.

The accused persons are Ronald Mambo (32), Palace Gwinhi (30), Tinashe Nyamayaro (34) and Cuthbert Homakoma (32).

The suspects pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa facing two counts of robbery and rape.

The trial is expected to continue on 4 May with the complainant giving her account.

Prosecutor Trinity Nyandebvu alleged that on 16 September 2021, at around 11 pm, the accused persons broke into the complainant’s house.

They reportedly threatened to assault her with iron bars and knobkerries if she tried to call for help.

It is further alleged that the assailants demanded valuables and they ransacked the house and robbed the complainant of US$250 cash.

The suspects also stole an Acer laptop, two Tecno cellphones, a car battery, five blankets, an exhaust sealer and groceries among other things.

The four men then ordered the complainant to drink a sour substance from a wild cat container and the complainant felt weak.

Homakoma allegedly forcefully raped the complainant twice without using protection.

The court further heard that the complainant made a report to the police and was referred to the hospital where she was medically examined.

Meanwhile, on 8 December 2021, Mambo and Gwinhi were arrested on other charges and after interrogation, they implicated the other two accomplices leading to their arrest.

On 9 December 2021, the four accused persons were placed on a formal identification parade which was recorded by a static camera.-statemedia

The complainant positively identified Homakoma as the one who raped her on the day in question.

