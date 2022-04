Chamisa Government To Dump Useless Zim Dollar

By- The Nelson chamisa led CCC said it will dump the useless local currency and adopt the US dollar if voted to rule the country in 2023.

CCC posted on Twitter:

A CCC govt will take crucial steps to relieve our country from the status quo of stumbling from one crisis to another. We’ll dollarise the economy as the 1st major step. #RegisterToVoteZW #6MillionVotes

