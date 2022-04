Five Burnt Beyond Recognition In Masvingo- Mbalabala Car Crash

By-Five people have been burnt beyond recognition after being involved in a road accident along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

The horror crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a Toyota Mark X from Masvingo collided with a Toyota Corrolla which was coming from the opposite direction.

-ZBC

