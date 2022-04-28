Key Witness Fails To Identify Elvis Nyathi Killers

Spread the love

The only witness in the murder of Elvis Nyathi who was killed by members of the extremist xenophobic vigilante group Operation Dudula has failed to identify any of the suspects during an identification parade.

Veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda who is assisting the Nyathi family in getting justice for Elvis Nyathi narrated the incident below:



Prince, the friend of the murdered Elvis Nyathi and a key state witness today went for the identification parade. He was picked up by 2 plain clothes investigating officers in an unmarked police car at around 12 noon and was released 5 hours later. They met him at a petrol garage because we didn’t want the officers to see or know where he is hiding. At the police station he was taken to a room with tinted windows to try and identify the killers of Elvis who were paraded outside.



There were 29 people on parade and he failed to identify a single suspect involved in the murder. Prince was full of nerve, confused and still nursing injuries he sustained when he was beaten up so he could not identify the perpetrators. It looks like the case will collapse and the murderers will walk free because no one can identify them. All the witnesses in Diepsloot are scared to tell the police who the killers are. We will leave it to God to get justice for Mbhodazwe

The SAPS have refused to give him a witness protection order but wants him to risk his life by attending an identification parade. He is the only key witness which the state will rely on in court. Mr Prince who was interviewed by this page a few days ago appears unwell and fearful after his ordeal and remains hiding. He is so nervous and very concerned about his safety. Surely as the key witness, the SA courts have an obligation to grant Prince with a witness protection order because there is a high possibility those evil criminals will try to destroy the case by eliminating him.



The witness protection order enables the witness to satisfy themselves that the prisoner whom they suspect is really the one who was seen by them in connection with the commission of the crime. Second part is to satisfy the investigating authorities that the suspect is the real person whom the witnesses had seen in connection with the said occurrence. In order for the case to go for a fair trial, witnesses are needed and they should be protected by the law, so they should give it to Prince. SA which brags about being a fair, just and democratic country should do the right thing and protect Prince. Prince has been told to appear at the parade as soon as tomorrow without fail. The SA police investigating this case refused to respond to my questions

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...