Police Declare War On Kombis

By- Police have launched an operation targeting pirate taxis and illegal kombis (mushikashika) and illegal vendors.

The operation will also target unregistered cars, street kids controlling traffic and vendors at intersections.

In a statement, Harare Province Deputy Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Harare Province, will conduct an operation to restore sanity and decongest the Harare Central Business District and greater Harare.

The operation will include our stakeholders, including ZINARA, VID, Ruwa Local Board, Chitungwiza Town Council, Epworth Local Board, Harare City Council and the Department of Social Welfare.

The operation will be conducted in all Harare Police districts.

Asst Insp Dzvova said Mushikashika vehicles are contributing to congestion during peak hours in Harare’s central business district. He said:

As Harare Province, we are worried about the congestion during peak hours, and a number of criminal cases emanating from these mushikashikas, and non-ZUPCO commuter omnibuses and buses.

He also warned members of the public against boarding Mushikashika as they may fall prey to robbers. Said Asst Insp Dzvova:

A number of robberies, rape and theft cases have occurred in which victims fall prey to these illegal transporters who misrepresent themselves as transporters, through mushikashika.

We have declared war against these mushikashikas.

We will continuously impound the mushikashika and arrest the drivers. We, hereby, appeal to commuters to avoid mushikashika. Only ZUPCO buses and omnibuses are allowed to operate.

Those with private vehicles are encouraged and warned against picking up strangers as passengers as they may end up being robbed of their motor vehicles.

Motorists should adhere to the rules and regulations of the road like stopping at traffic lights.

