2/8There is a crisis of confidence in the market,citizens are suffering from the price hikes and deepening poverty level.All gvt policies must be demand driven,inclusive &fully consultative.The recent attack on CZI position paper by Gvt is regrettable and must never be tolerated!— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 29, 2022
4/8 In line with (3), we should immediately work on a de-dollarisation road map which is inclusive and evidence based and build on consensus as opposed to command economics and threatening businesses with statutory instruments.
— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 29, 2022
6/8To address the economic challenges (such exchange rate spiral and inflation) caused by short term finance on infrastructure,gvt must use long long term finance such as diaspora bonds (eg Ethiopia-the Grand Renaissance Dam) and public private partnerships to fund infrastructure— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 29, 2022
8/8 We must embrace a genuine social contract, which is inclusive to move forward as a nation.Also Expedite a Pre-Election Pact on elections & reforms,constitutionalism and respect of human rights so we restore our integrity in the family of nations.Genuine dialogue is key!— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 29, 2022
