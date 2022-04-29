Mliswa Tells Hopewell Chin’ono To Be Strong

By A Correspondent- Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa defended opposition aligned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono after reports came out that he had allegedly hijacked a goat breeding program that was meant to assist the community.

State media on Wednesday ran a story on how the government gave Chin’ono land and goats to start the boer goat project.

Said Mliswa on Twitter, “Having seen the concerted attacks against @daddyhope by state media and other organs my message to him is to be strong. It shows how big you have become @daddyhope. The same happened with me but the more I got arrested and harassed the more I got popular.

“In my years as a politician what I have learnt is that the public isn’t stupid as to be swayed by such contrived state propaganda. They can see through it and understand the reasons behind it all. Just stick with the truth and you will be vindicated. People can see through all the propaganda and machinations. You have to develop a thick skin and withstand it all. If I were you I would go for a constituency now because state media is already campaigning for you.

With your robust and articulate approach to national issues I can only imagine what Parliament would be like with you in it with the likes of Biti, Chinotimba, myself in it. It would be livelier and robust. God is the biggest judge @daddyhope & in due time will rule.”

Meanwhile Chin’ono says his village elders have advised him not to move the goats where they are.

He posted this message on Facebook on Wednesday:

Thank you all for your messages of support and solidarity. The clan elders have said the animals will not be moved from where they are, it is my ancestral land so nothing will be moved.

The regime can come and LOOT and destroy my rural home, we have no power to stop them! It is not our burden, but its own burden. If they do come to LOOT as they promised to do, a time for accountability will one day come.

It is clear that to continue investing in the project is pointless, that is the end of the project for now until we are under a safe environment to live in peace and develop our rural homes without ZANUPF harassment.

This is a clear example of how it is impossible to invest in Zimbabwe and still retain all your rights. A Chinese has more rights in Zimbabwe than myself. Again that is the regime’s burden!

More importantly, I will not be silenced. I shall not be silenced or intimidated from practicing ethical journalism by a rogue group of people. It is a price I am ready to die for, I would rather be killed than to live like a visitor in my own country and I will never run away from Zimbabwe!

Thank you all once again for your support and solidarity which came through messages, emails and phone calls. Please forgive me if I haven’t responded to your messages, they are many.

It’s also unfortunate to have state media marshalled against a private citizen because of national issues they have raised. This is abuse of power and offices. Respect of property rights is already an issue locally, why inflame it again?

