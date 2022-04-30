Diasporan Refugee Duped 85K

A RWANDAN refugee housed at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Zimbabwe appeared in court yesterday on allegations of duping his Burundian friend, now based in the United States, of US$85 000 to buy and register six kombis as an investment.

John Paul Harinditarwi (36) was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with theft of trust property and money laundering and was remanded in custody to today for his bail application.

Harinditarwi is alleged to have duped a Burundi national, whom he befriended when they met at Tongogara Refugee Camp before the Burundian relocated to the US in 2005.

It is the State’s case that on January 12, 2005, the Burundi national arrived in Zimbabwe as a refugee and was accommodated at Tongogara Refugee Camp where Harinditarwi and his family were already living. The two then became friends.

In September 2009, the Burundian left Zimbabwe for the US, but they remained in touch.

Sometime in 2017 Harinditarwi suggested that the Burundian could invest in a transport business in Zimbabwe and Harinditarwi could manage the business. They allegedly agreed that the Burundian would buy commuter omnibuses while Harinditarwi would manage the business.

Harinditarwi told his friend that they would make US$1 100 profit each month after servicing and repairs costs have been deducted.

The buying started in 2017. On March 13, 2017 Harinditarwi send his friend an invoice for a Toyota Hiace in the name of Sayed Cooperation in Japan worth US$9 500 and US$9 576 including bank charges was sent. On March 23, 2017 Harinditarwi sent the second invoice of a Toyota Hiace in the name of OS Motors CC in Japan valued at US$10 000 and the money was transferred on March 27, 2022.

The third invoice was sent on April 3, 2017 and US$ 10 676 was transferred from the USA the next day.

In June the fourth invoice saw US$9850 transferred, in January 2018 a fifth invoice produced another US$10 050 and in May the same year a six invoice netted US$9 550.

It is alleged that Harinditarwi was sent US$24 000 through Western Union to register the commuter omnibuses, buy windows and upholstery.

Allegations are that Harinditarwi registered all the commuter omnibuses in his name alone and never remitted the profits to his friend as agreed.- Herald

