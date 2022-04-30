By A Correspondent
Tough-talking Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has blasted Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party for terrorising prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.
A charged Sikhala described Zanu PF as a “party of dogs and reptiles.”
Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter:
“This is stupidity and idiocy of the highest order.
Plundering what they did not work for is their hallmark.
ZANU PF is a party of dogs and reptiles. Let’s wait and see what they are going to do on the promised Sunday
@daddyhope
‘s village homestead .”
“Nw the grabbing of goats story is dominating international headlines.
The idiocy of the regime embarking on retribution against voices of reason has its price.
I gather they hv bn transcribing
@daddyhope
‘s speech in Geneva 2 press criminal charges against him & it will be worse.”