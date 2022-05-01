13yr Old Dies From Crocodile Attack

By A Correspondent- A 13 year old girl from Furawu village in Mushumbi died after being attacked by a crocodile in Hunyani River while taking a bath.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the incident happened on April 24 at around 5.30pm.

Inspector Mundembbe said the deceased, Nomatter Raymond, went with her young sister aged 8 to wash dishes in Hunyani River.

After washing dishes, Nomatter instructed her sister to go back with the dishes to the shed in the field while she remained behind to take a bath.

That’s when she was then attacked by a crocodile and dragged underwater.

Lynette Mazowe (14) and Angela Chiedza (12) who were fishing on the other side of the river witnessed the incident and started screaming for help.

People in nearby villages rushed to the river and started searching for Nomatter but they failed to locate her.

Question Raymondreported the incident to the police on the following day.

On April 26 her body was retrieved from the river 70 metres away from the scene.

She was found with a broken right thumb and wrist. She also had crocodile teeth marks on her chest and back.

Insp Mundembe urged people to stay away from crocodile-infested water bodies, especially young people.

-The Herald

