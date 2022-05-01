Chamisa Bemoans Poor Civil Servants Salaries

By- The Nelson Chamisa led CCC, said they were concerned about poor salaries and harsh working conditions the workers are enduring.

CCC said this in its International Workers Day celebration message on Sunday.

CCC tweeted:

Today we join the rest of the world in commemorating #InternationalWorkersDay.We remain committed to the struggle for improved working conditions for workers in Zim. In the new Zim,the dignity of workers will be restored.Workers will earn a living wage& be treated with respect.

