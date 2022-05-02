CCC Exposes ZEC Kariba Vote Rigging Plot

By- The CCC has reported that it has discovered that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC, is claiming to have registered 87 people at vacant industrial area which does not house any person in Kariba.

This vote rigging plot has been discovered before this weekend by-election in the country’s Northern border town.

CCC Tweeted Monday:

On 7 May, there is a by-election in Kariba Municipality. 87 people are registered at Stand 1110 Chawara – a vacant industrial stand with wooden pens. Nobody stays there. The matter has been forwarded to our elections department for investigation.

