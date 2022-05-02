Chamisa Denies Reports He Is Talking To Mnangagwa

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has denied reports that he is engaged or seeking to engage President Emmerson Mnangagwa on forming a coalition government under any other other name.

Chamisa was responding to reports by the Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba who said Chamisa was behind the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations proposal to have a 7 year election Sabbatical.

Said Chamisa, “I am not engaged with Mnangagwa on any dialogue regarding a government structure. The only dialogue and pact I have called for is the pre-election pact that must be done. I also disagreed with the proposal by the churches to have a sabbatical on elections and said we only need a sabbatical on election violence.”

Chamisa was addressing the media at the ZCTU May Day rally in Dzivarasekwa.

