Operation Dudula Thugs Murder Four More Zimbabweans

By- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) Bulawayo spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza, has reported that four Zimbabwean youths have been killed by South African community members in Siyaya, a section of Freedom Park, Soweto.

Chirowodza posted on Twitter saying the Zimbabwean nationals were stoned to death on Saturday in South Africa. He added:

In the disturbing pic, the one in black top & blue jean is called Senzeni Moyo. Her rural home is at Mbazhe in Nkayi, which is north of the Shangani River.“Before OPERATION DUDULA (AFROPHOBIA) killed her she helplessly pleaded for mercy. A CCC Bulawayo member, who is a relative, says four other Zimbabweans lost their lives in the same attack. Her family only got to know of the incident today.”

Reports indicate that the crew was a gang of armed robbers who were stealing cellphones and laptops at gunpoint. The group was said to comprise 3 men and 2 ladies.

It is said that the community apprehended them, and beat them to death before setting ablaze their car. One lady was spared death because she was pregnant.

Several Zimbabweans have been killed in the recent past by vigilantes and or police officers for varying reasons. Some were accused of being in South Africa illegally while some were killed during anti-crime operations.

Authorities in South Africa have objected to the modus operandi of vigilantes like Operation Dudula with President Cyril Ramaphosa refusing to endorse their acts described in some quotas as xenophobic as they target foreign nationals.

-Byo24News

