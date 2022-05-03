NetOne Employees Still Missing After Vehicle Swept Away By River

CHIREDZI – Two drums of fuel and one oil have been recovered as two Netone workers whose car got swept off Chilonga Bridge in Chiredzi this morning are still missing.

The submerged vehicle was also spotted this afternoon and a Malilangwe plane that flew over the area could not bring back any report on the missing persons.

Efforts to get a comment from Netone were fruitless. Masvingo Police Spokesman Kudakwashe Dhewa is away at the Trade Fair.

The Mirror is told that the workers were coming from refueling a generator at a mobile phone base station in Chikombedzi. An eyewitness said that the vehicle was swept away just as its front wheels got into the bridge.

Government’s delay to construct a bridge over Runde, one of the country’s largest rivers has seen dozens of people drowning each year at the flat bridge.

“ When I saw the car I thought maybe the driver wanted to wash it and I was surprised to see him trying to drive through.

The vehicle was immediately swept away,” said the canoe operator .

Ironically a Police Sub Aqua team is expected tomorrow barely a month after they lost a member at the same point.

