Woman Pockets US$132k After Selling Friend’s House

By A Correspondent- A 63 year old woman has been hauled to court for selling a friend’s house who had gone abroad.

Veronica Chitagu appeared in court facing charges of theft of trust property after allegedly selling a house which was left in her care by a friend who had gone overseas.

It is alleged that Chitagu pocketed US$132 000 after selling the house.

She was remanded out of custody to May 17. zbc

