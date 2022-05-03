Zanu PF Hooligans Bash CCC Members

Tinashe Sambiri|Unruly Zanu PF supporters violently attacked Citizens’ Coalition For Change members in Chitungwiza on Monday.

Police also disrupted a CCC campaign programme in the same area.

In a statement, CCC condemned Zanu PF barbarism.

“The ZANU PF thugs have injured one of our members who’s part of the door to door election campaign team in Ward 7, Zengeza West Constituency this afternoon. This violent behaviour by the regime in Harare is archaic & has no space in the morden politics. #StopViolence

🟡The ZANUPF thugs have injured one of our members who's part of the door to door election campaign team in Ward 7, Zengeza West Constituency this afternoon. This violent behaviour by the regime in Harare is archaic & has no space in the morden politics. #StopViolence pic.twitter.com/i5zna9TQwv — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) May 2, 2022

We’re currently at Chitungwiza Hospital where by-election candidate for Ward 7, Zengeza West Constituency Lovemore Maiko, Lazarus Sigauke & others are being treated after sustaining injuries from a violent attack by Zanupf hooligans.

The police have violently disrupted our peaceful door-to-door election campaign in Ward 7 in Zengeza West Constituency.

The police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse our campaigning footsoldiers. Several were injured during the stampede,” CCC said in a statement.

