Mnangagwa, Tagwirei Looting Scam Exposed

Tinashe Sambiri|Passengers in the country are suffering as a result of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Kuda Tagwirei’s scandal at ZUPCO.

Mnangagwa and his blue-eyed boy Tagwirei are accused of looting State funds via ZUPCO.

On Tuesday Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere exposed Mnangagwa and Tagwirei’s looting scam:

“Remember when Tagwirei’s company purchased 162 #ZUPCO buses at US$58,900 each & sold them to Govt for US$212,962 each?

Millions were looted. Now there aren’t enough public buses & the people are stranded.

Zimbabwe is not poor. It’s poorly managed.

We need new leaders,” Mahere wrote on Facebook.

Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors (ZUDAC) president, Fredrick Maguramhinga, quoted by NewsDay, pleaded with Government to end the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) monopoly.

Maguramhinga argues the ZUPCO monopoly has caused the shortage of transport in the country.

“The crisis in the transport sector has taken another level. There is a stalemate between the government and operators. There is no platform to discuss this because the door is closed.

The SI 83 of 2020 states that no one shall run public transport outside the Zupco franchise. The birth of this arrangement wasn’t inclusive.

It was imposed on operators. We were not given a chance to speak for our members. This system is surviving by force,” Maguramhinga told the publication.

Mr Mnangagwa’s administration enforced ZUPCO’s transport monopoly in 2020 via Statutory Instrument (SI) 83 of 2020.

