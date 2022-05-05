PSL Statement On Mandava Chaos

The Premier Soccer League has summoned Highlanders FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following acts of crowd trouble that took place at Mandava Stadium on Saturday 23 April 2022.

The Club is being charged for breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations.

In terms of Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where;

31.1.13. Its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during and after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played. Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviour on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehavior:-

31.1.13.1 Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for reasons of crowd safety.

31.1.13.2 Causing the abandonment or attempting to cause abandonment of a match

31.1.13.3 Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottles, and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, onto the pitch, or at any person.

31.1.13.8 Maliciously damaging or attempting to damage any property at the ground

The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Tuesday 10 May 2022 at the PSL offices-PSL

