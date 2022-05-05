Mnangagwa Punishing Commuters Through ZUPCO Monopoly

Tinashe Sambiri|Thousands of commuters across the country are suffering as a direct result of the ZUPCO monopoly imposed by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

ZUPCO is failing to cope with number of commuters in Harare and all the major cities in the country.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change has challenged the Zanu PF regime to end the ZUPCO monopoly as a matter of urgency.

Mr Mnangagwa and his ally Kuda Tagwirei are reportedly looting state cash through ZUPCO.

“The regime in Harare has admitted that it has failed the citizens by creating a transport crisis particularly in urban areas.

Currently, there’s an acute shortage of transport that has left tens of thousands commuters stranded.

Zimbabwe needs a smart 21st century transport system. Over the last 42 years, our public transport system has completely crushed like everything else in the country.

The ZUPCO monopoly must end! Private businesses must be allowed to operate,” CCC said in a statement.

Below is CCC’s list of recommendations set to eradicate transport woes :

FixPublicTransport

▪️End the ZUPCO monopoly

▪️Allow private players

▪️Introduce set timetables

▪️Refurbish bus stops

▪️Stop harassing transporters

▪️Maintain road networks

▪️Modernize the rail network

▪️Consult citizens

