Chamisa Storms Bulilima

By- Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa, has announced his arrival in Bulilima ahead of his weekend rally in the Matabeleland region.

Chamisa announced this Friday on his social media platform.

Posted Chamisa:

I’m in BULILIMA in Matebeleland south just by the border with Botswana. #fakapressure

