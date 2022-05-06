Shut Down Zimbabwe to Restore Our Dignity

By Tawanda Dzvokora | ZINASU, Zimbabwe National Student Union has called for a national shut down of the entire country of Zimbabwe on Monday the 9th of May. Speaking with Change Radio on Mambo Svosve’s current affairs program Padare, one of the organizers, Ashley Chifunyise said this is a peaceful way of telling the government to go, as they have failed the students . Chifunyise bemoaned unrealistic fees hikes in both tertiary institutions and secondary schools. He said education was now for the elite and the standards have gone to the dogs. He also cited deteriorating living conditions as one of the reasons why all citizens must join the shutdown on Monday. He termed this action- Operation restore dignity.

Speaking on the same program, Barbara Tanyanyiwa a veteran trade unionist urged all workers to join in the shut down saying Zanu Pf and Emerson Mnagagwa have reduced workers to beggars.

The call for the shutdown has been well received by all citizens. The police and army have been urged to heed the call too to stay at home.

Tawanda Dzvokora

