Cop Sells Mbanje Inside Police Camp

By A Correspondent- A police constable stationed in Headlands was arrested for allegedly selling mbanje/marijuana from his residence at a police camp.

Shingirai Enock Tapatapa (29) and his alleged accomplice, Taurai Maruwa (27) appeared before a Rusape magistrate for unlawfully possessing or using dangerous drugs.

Tapatapa and Maruwa were remanded in custody to 9 May when they appeared before Rusape magistrate, Lucy-Anne Ndiraya.

They are facing charges of contravening Section 157 of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The matter came to light after Maruwa was arrested for assault on 28 April. Prosecutor, Tawanda Karikoga, said:

The suspect was searched by the arresting police officers and he was found in possession of a small black bag containing 19 sachets of loose dagga.

During interviews, he indicated that he was given the dagga by Constable Tapatapa to sell on his behalf.

He also revealed that the cop had packed the dagga. The suspect further revealed that the police officer was also in possession of some dagga packed in a black plastic bag in his room.

Karikoga said that the police officer was arrested the following day when he reported for work.

He told the court that Constable Tapatapa was summoned to the Officer-In-Charge’s office where he was informed of the allegations against him. Said Karikoga:

Assistant Inspector Kasange, Sergeant Chikwature and Constable Govha escorted him to his room where a search was to be conducted.

On arrival at the doorstep, Tapatapa told the three police officers that he was missing the keys to his room.

He was searched and a sachet of dagga was found in his pair of trousers’ right pocket. The key to his room was also found in the same pocket.

A search was conducted and a black plastic bag containing loose dagga was recovered from Tapatapa’s blankets.

The recovered dagga was taken to Rusape Post Office where it weighed 920 grammes. It will be produced in court as an exhibit.-manicapost

