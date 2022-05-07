“Elective Congress On Course”: Mwonzora

By A Correspondent- MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has reiterated that his party will hold its elective congress in June this year.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare on Friday, 6 May, Mwonzora said the MDC-T constitution requires that they hold an ordinary congress after every five years. He said:

We are going to congress. We as the MDC-T are a party that is well established and has well-established systems including the system of leadership determination.

We have a constitution and this constitution says after every five years we must go to an ordinary congress for purposes among other things to elect our leadership, to design or review policy and constitutional issues meant to strengthen our institution.

We have said as the standing committee that the leadership of the party must be democratically elected at every level so we are going to have smaller congresses.

We as the MDC have a policy that you can only be a candidate if you receive a valid nomination.

The congress is set to take place just a few months after the MDC-T failed to get a single council and parliamentary seat in the 26 March by-elections.-Newsday

