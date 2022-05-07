Full Text: ZRP Statement On Operation Respect Other Road Users

POLICE UPDATE ON OPERATION RESPECT OTHER ROAD USERS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police appreciates and applauds the public for the cooperation rendered during the ongoing operation “Respect other road users,” which is aimed at bringing order to chaos on the roads caused by vehicles which have no registration plates, those driven against the flow of traffic, going through red robots, one-way and other misdemeanors on the roads.

The Police reiterates that, all vehicles whether Government-owned, individual owned, company or institution and political party owned should display registration plates while moving on the roads and in public places.

Any vehicle not displaying registration plates in clear contravention of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, Chapter 13:14 will be impounded by the Police with owners facing the due process of the law. No negotiations, pleas or excuses will be entertained by Police officers on the ground or at Command level. Motorists are therefore expected to lead by example and comply in order to promote road safety and the maintenance of law and order in the country. Meanwhile since the start of the operation, a total of 7362 vehicles have beer accounted for by the Police for various traffic offences.

The Police reminds the public that family and private-owned vehicles should not be used to engage in pirating activities to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the country’s roads .

On the other hand, Public Service Vehicles (PSV) operators should ensure they operate in terms of the country’s laws.

Above all, drivers should strive to avoid causing congestion on the roads, especially in urban set up or risk having their vehicles impounded by the Police.

